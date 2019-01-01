LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A weather front has stalled over the NW Alps, bringing rain South of the Alps, locally intense. A pause in the wet weather Saturday with some sunshine.

Friday

Cloudy this morning. Rain at times, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Sun rays and generally dry on the plain this afternoon. Remaining cloudy in the mountains. The snow line between 900 and 1100 meters. 5 to 15 cm of snow above 1000 meters. 25 cm in High Valais. Max Temp on plain 8 C. -3 at 2000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak S winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Clouds gradually parting by afternoon. But some showers possible over high ground of the Alps. Max Temp 7 C. -5 at 2000 meters. Moderate S winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Becoming cloudy from the west as the next front approaches. Rain by evening. The snow line near 1000 meters. Max Temp 5.

Monday

Morning Stratus north of the Alps. Partly to Mostly Sunny elsewhere. Max Temp 5 C.

Tuesday

Weather deteriorating. Precipitation arriving from the South. The snow line near 1000 meters. Max Temp 5 C.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain on the plain. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters.

Thursday

Probably less cloudy. Precipitation diminishing.

Reliable, accurate, LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse. We translate the French version to English, broadcast it here on LifeStyle 74 radio, and it publishhere on our website, where can also read LifeStyle 74â€™s weekday roundup of News From The Papers, and listen to LifeStyle 74 on line.

And thank you for taking a moment to make a generous donation to keep LISTENER sponsored LifeStyle 74 coming through your loud speaker and earphones.