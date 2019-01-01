LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Rememberance Day... Armistice Day

A vast zone of low barometric pressure covers the Continent. Cloudy at times but little precipitation through Thursday. Precipitation more likely Friday.

Monday

Morning gray up to near 700 meters this morning, dissipating towards noon. Partly Sunny elsewhere. Light rain in Valais. Cloudy all around this afternoon. Light rain on the Plateau by this evening, and in all areas tonight. The snow line near 1200 meters. 1 to 5 cm of snow above 1500 meters. Max Temp on the plain 7 C. -1 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Some morning gray on the Plateau, otherwise quite sunny. Clouds arriving by afternoon. Some light rain by evening. The snow line at 800 meters. Minimum Temp 2 C. Max 9. -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Some snow possible as low as 600 to 800 meters, then precipitation ending. High 7 C.

Thursday

Lovely sunny spells in the morning, before the arrival of clouds from the SW second half of the day. The snow line 600 to 1000 meters. Highs 5 to 8.

Friday

Cloudy. Rainy. Frequent precipitation in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 1000 meters. 5 to 8 C. Tendency of Foehn Winds in the Alps.

Saturday & Sunday

Variable weather. Some light rain possible in the Alps. Snow line near 1000 meters.



