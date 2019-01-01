Tuesday

Mostly Sunny today. Increasing chance of showers late this afternoon and this evening, especially in the mountains. Max Temp 9 C. Colder in the mountains. -7 at 2000 meters, with moderate W winds.

Wednesday

Unstable Westerly conditions. Only partly sunny. Chance of showers, more likely during the afternoon. The snow line between 600 and 800 meters. Cool. Max Temp 7 C. -7 at 2000 meters. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy. Precipitation 2nd half of the day in Western Switzerland, adjacent France and in Valais. Abundant precipitation south of the Alps. The snow line between 600 and 1000 meters. Max Temps 5 to 8 C. Strong to gale force Foehn winds.

Friday

Partly Sunny North of the Alps and in Valais. Cloudier along the Alps and in High Valais. Light precipitation in the West of the country, frequent on the Southerly slopes of the Alps and in high Valais. The snow line near 1000 meters. Max Temps 5 to 8 C. Foehn winds diminishing.

Saturday

Variable weather. Some precipitation, mainly in the Valaisanne Alps. Highs 5 to 8 C.

Sunday & Monday

Probably some light precipitation. Snow line near 1000 meters.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather… accurate, reliable, translated into English from the French version of the official Swiss weather bulletins of Meteo Suisse.

Winter is coming. Christmas is just around the corner. If your kids or grandkids would like to write to Father Christmas, Santa Clause, this year and get a written answer directly from Santa’s workshop, postmarked “North Pole, Alaska,” then have them write to LifeStyle 74. We know quite a few of Santa’s helpers at North Pole, and we’ll rush all letters to the jolly old fat man who has promised to write back to every youngster.

Our mailing address :

RADIO 74

CP 511

1212 GRAND LANCY 1

Switzerland



or



RADIO 74

BP 388

74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois

France