LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

It's time to get out your heavy coats. An icy blast is moving in on us, as temperatures drop sharply across the Continent, with substantial winds at times.

Wednesday

Some patches of fog or stratus on the Plateau this morning, and some residual clouds in the PreAlps, otherwise quite sunny. Cloudier this afternoon in Ajoie Max Temps 5 to 8 C. -7 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate W-NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy. Sun rays in Valais and the PreAlps due to Foehn winds. Precipitation 2nd half of the day in the West Lemanic area, the Vaud Jura and Valaisanne Alps. Considerable accumulations of snow in the Simplon region above 800 meters, lower during heavy precipitation. As much as 25 to 50 cm of snow expected in the Simplon region and at Zermatt. 15 to 25 cm in Grand-Saint-Bernard. Minimum temperature at dawn, 0 to -2. Max afternoon Temps 4 to 8 C. -5 at 2000 meters. Foehn in the Alpine Valleys. Tendency of Bise on the Plateau. Southerly winds in the mountains, become strong during the day.

Friday

Partly Sunny north of the Alps and in Valais. Cloudy along the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Light precipitation possible, considerable accumulation of snow on the southerly slopes of the Alps and in High Valais. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Max Temp 4 to 9 C. Moderate to strong Foehn winds.

Saturday

Partly Sunny with some light precipitation, more consequential in the Alps, especially in the Valaisanne Alps. Highs 5 to 8 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny with precipitation. The snow line near 1100 meters. High of 6.

Monday & Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Some precipitation, more frequent along the Valaisanne Alps Monday, and in Simplon on Tuesday. The snow line near 1300 meters.

________________

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

