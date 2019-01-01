LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday, November 15th

Quite sunny today. Cloudier towards end of the day, especially in the Alps, the Conches valley and in Simplon. Max Temps 6 to 8 C. -4 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the morning. In the mountains, strong S winds this morning, weakening.

Saturday

Partly sunny. Some isolated showers possible. The snow line between 800 and 1000 meters. Intermittent precipitation along the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Tendency of Foehn winds. Max Temps 5 to 7. -4 at 2000 meters.

Sunday

Often cloudy. But some nice sunny spells in the West of the country. Intermittent precipitation, more frequent in the Alps and in Eastern Switzerland. The snow line near 700 meters. Max Temps 2 to 5 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Some light rain on the plain, more frequent along the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Max Temps 4 to 6 C.

Tuesday

North of the Alps, partly sunny and generally dry. Some precipitation in the Simplon area. The snow line between 1000 and 1200 meters. Max Temps 4 to 6 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Variable weather. Slight chance of rain, but also some showers, more likely in Simplon. Foehn winds in Central Valais. The snow line rising.

