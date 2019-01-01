LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Maybe some showers yet this morning, notably along the Jura and on the Plateau. Snow as low as 700 meters. Locally 5 to 10 cm of snow in the PreAlps and the Bernese Alps. Then sunnier. Continued cloudy in Simplon with some snow flurries. Max Temp 7 C. -4 at 2000 meters. Winds, moderate SW. Moderate SW winds on the Jura, weaker in the Alps.

Tuesday

Morning gray on the Plateau, up to 1000 meters. Cloudier elsewhere, mainly along the Alps. Sunnier by afternoon. Min. temp. at dawn 0. High +5. -5 at 2000 meters. Weak S winds in the mountains. Moderate at high elevations.

Wednesday

Morning gray on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Otherwise Mostly Sunny. High of 6.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some light rain by afternoon in Western Switzerland and adjacent France, and in the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1500 meters. Max Temps 5, up to 10 in valleys affected by Foehn winds.

Friday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe some sunrays during the afternoon. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with some rain. The snow line near 1300 meters.

Sunday

Some gray on the Plateau, sunny elsewhere. Mild in the mountains.

LifeStyle 74 Weather.