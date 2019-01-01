LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Some morning fog patches on the Plateau. Quite sunny today. Cloudier in Central and Eastern Switzerland. 2 to 10 cm of snow in the Valaisanne Alps and Conches. Up to 20 cm in Simplon. The snow line between 1200 and 1500 meters, locally lower. Max Temps 6 on the plain. +1 at 2000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak S winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1200 meters. Otherwise sunny. Max Temp 6, 10 in Valais. +1 at 2000 meters. Weak Bise winds. In the mountains weak to moderate winds from the South.

Thursday

Cloudy. Some rain at times in the west of Switzerland and adjacent France. The snow line near 1500 meters. Max temp 6 C., 10 in valleys effected by Foehn winds.

Friday

Variable cloudiness. Some light rain in the west. Foehn winds in the alps. Max Temp 7, 12 in alpine valleys with Foehn winds.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Generally dry. Max Temp 8. 12 in Alpine valleys. Foehn winds.

Sunday

Cloudy. Maybe some showers.

Monday

Often cloudy. Some rain at times. Snow above 1600 meters.

