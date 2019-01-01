LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Tenacious Stratus clouds cover the Plateau this morning up to near 1000 to 1200 meters, lowering during the day. Possible dissipation from Lake Leman to Gros de Vaud. Sunny above and elsewhere. Max Temp 6. 9 in Valais. +1 at 2000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate S winds in the mountains.

Thursday

A few patches of Stratus on the Plateau. Otherwise Partly Sunny and dry, except cloudier with some showers in the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1400 meters. Max Temp 7. Up to 10 in Valais. -2 at 2000 meters. Moderate, sometimes strong S winds in the mountains.

Friday

Partly sunny and generally dry. Some Stratus on the Plateau. Showers over the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1200 to 1400 meters. Foehn winds strengthening. Max Temp 7, 11 in Foehn effected valleys.

Saturday

Generally Cloudy. Precipitation in the Valaisanne Alps and High Valais. Max Temp 7, up to 14 in Valleys effected by strong to gale force Foehn winds. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Stratus on the Plateau, up to near 900 meters. Sunny above and in other areas. Max Temp 7. 13 in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday

Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Quite sunny in other areas.

