LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Some Stratus on the Plateau at first this morning. Becoming quite sunny. Cloudier again at end of the day. A few showers in the west this evening. Max Temp 7 C. up to 10 in Valais. +1 at 2000 meters. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps. Mod. S winds in the mountains.

Friday

Partly Sunny and generally dry. Some Stratus patches in the morning on the Plateau. Often cloudy along the ridges of the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1500 meters. Max Temps 7 on the Plateau. 11 in Valais. -1 at 2000 meters. Strong Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. In the mountains, moderate to strong southerly winds.

Saturday

Very cloudy. Some sunrays probable in the PreAlps. Precipitation in the High Valais and Valaisanne Alps. The snow line between 1400 and 1700 meters. Strong to tempestuous Foehn winds in the Alps. Bise on the Plateau. Max Temp 7 on the plain. Up to 14 in valleys effected by Foehn winds.

Sunday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. High 7 C. 13 in Valais.

Monday

Probably Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Sunny in other regions. High of 7. 10 in Valais.

Tuesday

Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Quite sunny in other areas. Cloudier in the West.

Wednesday

Westerly weather conditions. Mostly cloudy with intermittent rain.

