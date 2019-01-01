LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weather

Friday
Areas of Stratus on the Plateau, mainly this morning. Elsewhere, Mostly Cloudy this morning. Quite sunny this afternoon. Precipitation along the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps, intensifying tonight. Snow above 1400 meters with accumulations of 30 to 50 cm. Max Temp 6 on the Plain, 12 in Valais. -2 at 2000 meters. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, becoming strong towards evening. Tempestuous over mountain ridges.

Saturday
Generally Cloudy. Abundant precipitation in the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Blizzard conditions above 1400 to 1700 meters. Strong to gale force Foehn winds. Between 80 and 120 cm of snow expected to fall above 1400 meters, on mountain ridges along the Southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. 20 to 50 cm over the rest of the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Bise on the Plateau. Max Temps 8 on the plain, up to 15 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters.

Sunday
Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Quite sunny above and in other areas. Max Temp 7, up to 13 in Valais.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday
Begining of several days of Westerly weather. Variable windy conditions, often cloudy with rain at times. The snow line varying between 1500 and 2000 meters. Max Temps 8 to 11 C.

Thursday
Variable, windy sometimes wet weather. Some sunnier periods. The snow line lowering to between 1200 and 1500 meters.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by Meteo Suisse, translated to English by the LifeStyle 74 staff, broadcast here on the radio and published here on our website.

Youâ€™ll also find there News From The Papers, our program guide, a link to our on line streaming so you can hear us anywhere, and information on how to donate to keep LifeStyle 74 on the radio.

Your generous donations are absolutely essential to keeping this audio service coming your way. We sincerely thank you!

 
