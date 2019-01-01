LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

A few patches of gray on the Plateau and some snow yet in the Simplon area, otherwise Partly Sunny this morning. Cloudier this afternoon with a few rain drops possible. Snow flurries above 2000 meters. Max Temps 9 to 11 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Alternating sun rays and clouds along the Jura and on the Plateau. A few rain drops possible. Snow above 1700 meters. Quite sunny and generally dry in the PreAlps and in Valais. Max temps 10 to 12 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursay & Friday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain, frequent and locally abundant in the west of the Jura and in low Valais. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1500 meters, as low as 1100 meters Thursday, near 1200 meters Friday. Sustained W winds in the mountains and on the plain. Max Temp 11 C.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness with some showers. The snow line near 1200 meters. Less windy.

Sunday

Probably cloudy. Intermittent rain, frequent in the West of Switzerland and the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Cooler. The snow line likely lowering to below 1000 meters.

