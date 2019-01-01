LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Several weather fronts will cross our region from now until the end of the week, with colder air flowing our way.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy this morning. Mostly Sunny this afternoon. Max temp 11 C. on the plain, +7 at 2000 meters. Clouds arriving tonight with strong gusty winds at all elevations.

Wednesday

Cloudy with frequent rain in the morning, occasional rain in the afternoon. Abundant rain in the Southern Jura, the Vaud Alps and in Low Valais. The snow line near 1500 meters during the day. 10 to 25 cm of snow expected above 1800 meters in the Bernese Alps, in Chablais and in Lower Valais. Strong W winds in the mountains. Max Temps 6 on the plain, -1 at 2000 meters.

Thursday

Cloudy with precipitation, locally abundant in the Southern Jura, the Vaud PreAlps and in Lower Valais. The snow line between 1300 and 1500 meters. Steady W winds in the mountains and on the plain. Max Temp 9 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain on the plain. Frequent to abundant rain along the Jura and the North slopes of the Alps. The snow line lowering from 1300 to 800 meters during the day. Steady W winds. Highs 8 to 11 C.

Saturday

Some morning gray on the plain, otherwise quite sunny. Weather deteriorating from the West during the afternoon and evening. Max Temps 6 to 9 C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Intermittent to frequent rain on the plain. The snow line probably near 1000 meters.

Monday

Probably intermittent precipitation. Colder, with snow at low elevation.

