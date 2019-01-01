LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A strong westerly current is conveying a series of weather fronts from the Near Atlantic towards Central Europe. The first is crossing Switzerland today. Tomorrow and Friday will also be rainy, with progressively cooler temperatures.

Wednesday

Cloudy with frequent rain this morning. Snow above 2000 meters. Showers during the middle of the day with some brief sun rays. The snow line lowering to 1600 meters by evening. Max Temp 10 C., 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong W winds in the Alps, sometimes gale force on the Jura. 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow expected above 2000 meters in the Western and Central Bernese Alps, and in Chablais and Lower Valais. 5 to 10 cm of snow in other areas.

Thursday

Precipitation, locally abundant in the Southern Jura, Vaudois PreAlps and Low Valais. The snow line between 1300 and 1500 meters. Max Temps 9 to 12 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds. Strong W winds in the mountains, gale force over Alpine ridges. 20 to 35 cm of fresh snow expected above 1500 meters in the Low Valais, the Vaudois PreAlps and Fribourg. 10 to 15 cm in other areas.

Friday

Intermittent rain on the plain, frequent to abundant along the Jura and in the PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 1300 to 1000 meters during the day. 15 to 30 cm of fresh snow. Max temp 10. Steady W winds.

Saturday

Some morning gray on the plain, otherwise quite sunny. Weather probably deteriorating from the West by evening. Max Temps 6 to 9 C.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. The snow line near 1000 meters. Lower during intensive precipitation. Max Temp 7 C.

Monday

Probably cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. Cold with snow at low elevations.



Tuesday

Probably variable weather. Cold. Bise on the Plateau.

