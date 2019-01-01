LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

Mostly Cloudy with intermittent rain. Lots of rain along the southern Jura, Chablais, the Lower Valais, and along the PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 1500 to 1300 meters by this evening. Max Temps 9 to 11 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Moderate to Strong SW winds on the Plateau. Strong W winds in the mountains. 20 - 30 cm of snow will fall above 1500 meters in the Chablais, Vaudois Alps, in Fribourg and Bern. 10 to 15 cm in the Valaisanne Alps.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent rain on the plain. Lots of snow in the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 1300 to 1000 meters during the day. Max Temps 8 to 11 C. -3 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains. Another 20 - 30 cm of snow will fall above 1300 meters. 10 - 15 cm in the Valaisanne Alps.

Saturday

Some morning gray, otherwise quite sunny. Then weather deteriorating by evening from the West. Max Temps 6 to 9 C.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. The snow line between about 1000 to 1300 meters, lower during intense precipitation. 7 C.

Monday

Probably mostly cloudy. Some precipitation, especially over high ground. Colder. Expect snow at low elevations. Max Temp 5 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Stratus clouds and bise winds on the plateau. Partly sunny in the mountains. Colder. Max Temp 4 C.



LifeStyle 74 weather.

The station's annual donation campaign has begun. Your donations and pledges are welcome now. Ring us on 022 501 78 65 in Switzerland. In France on 045 043 74 74. Or donate here at our website. Many, many, many thanks!