LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Black Friday

Cloudy today. Intermittent precipitation, more frequent and sometimes steady along the Jura, in the PreAlps and in Lower Valais. The snow line lowering from 1300 to 1000 meters this evening. 10 to 30 cm of snow falling in the mountains above 1300 meters. Max Temps 8 to 10 on the plain. -3 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Weather calming on Saturday

Becoming quite sunny. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 8. -1 at 2000 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Skies covered. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. The snow line near 1200 meters, but lower during intense precipitation. Max Temp 6 C.

Monday

Cloudy with snow flurries at low elevations at first. A little sunnier during the day. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 4 C.

Tuesday

Stratus clouds north of the alps up to near 1500 meters. Sunny in the alps. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High of 4 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Cold on the Plateau under the Stratus clouds. Sunny and mild in the mountains.

Thatâ€™s the weather in English, a community service of LifeStyle 74 radio.

Our annual fun-ding campaign kicks off this coming week, and we ask you to participate by phoning the station to let us know youâ€™ll be helping the radio station financially during 2020. In Switzerland ring on 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74. Thanks!