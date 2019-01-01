LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Stratus clouds up to about 1800 meters north of the Alps, and in the Rhone Valley. Sunnier above and elsewhere. Maybe some sunrays during the afternoon on the Plateau and along the Jura, and maybe the Rhone Valley. Remaining cloudy in the PreAlps. Stratus reforming this evening North of the Alps. Max Temp 6 on the plain. Moderate to strong W winds around Lake Leman. In the mountains, moderate to strong NE winds. -4 at 2000 meters.

Tuesday

Stratus North of the Alps, often tenacious, up to near 1300 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Low temperature at dawn -2 to +2 C. Max in the afternoon +4 C. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Wednesday & Thursday

Tenacious Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 800 to 900 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Mild in the mountains. Max Temps +1 to 5 C.

Friday

Fog on the Plateau up to near 700 meters, partly dissipating during the day. Sunny above and elsewhere. Mild in the mountains. Highs 3 to 7 C.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe some rain North of the Alps. Partly and generally dry in Valais.

Sunday

Variable Westerly weather. Probably some precipitation.

