LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful zone of High Barometric Pressure over the British Isles is extending to the Alps, causing Bise winds until this evening, and bringing stable weather much of the week.

Tuesday

Stratus Clouds North of the alps up to about 1500 meters, in morcels especially around Lake Leman. Sunny above and elsewhere. Max Temps 3 to 6 C. +4 at 2000 meters. Moderate Bise winds, weaking during the day. Moderate NE winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 meters, dissipating in places during the afternoon. Above and in the Alps Sunny. Max Temps 0 under the Stratus. 5 in the sunshine. +6 at 2000 meters.

Thursday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, locally dissipating in the afternoon. Sunny and mild above. Max Temps 1 to 4 C. Up to 6 in Valais.

Friday

Morning Fog on the Plateau up to around 600 meters, largely dissipating during the day. Mostly Sunny above. Cloudier at end of the day. Max Temps 3 to 6 C. Mild in the mountains.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Rain possible North of the Alps, mainly in the morning. In Valais remaining sunny and generally dry. Max Temps 5 to 7 C.

Sunday

Weather deteriorating from the West. Probably some precipitation. Windy and mild.

Monday

Westerly weather conditions. Windy. Probably some intermittent rain.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.

