High Barometric Pressure over Central and Eastern Europe will keep our weather stable through Friday. Westerly weather conditions from Sunday.

Wednesday

Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 to 1000 meters should dissipate in most areas by this afternoon. Mostly Sunny above. Max Temp 2 under the Stratus. 6 in Valais. Mild in the mountains +6 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SE winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Stratus on the Plateau, the upper limit near 800 meters, dissipating in some areas by afternoon. Sunny above and elsewhere. Minimum temps at dawn -4 to -1 C. Max afternoon temperature +1 under the stratus, +6 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters. Weak NE winds.

Friday

Fog on the Plateau up to near 600 meters, largely dissipating by afternoon. Above and elsewhere, Mostly Sunny. Mild in the mountains. Highs 3 to 6 on the plain.

Saturday

Often cloudy. Some precipitation North of the Alps, mainly in the morning. The snow line near 1400 meters. Mostly Sunny and Dry in Valais. Max temps 5 to 7 C.

Sunday

Partly sunny North of the Alps. Quite sunny in Valais. Rain beginning during the afternoon or evening. The snow line near 1500 meters. Max temp 7. Westerly winds, strengthening.

Monday

Unsettled weather, cold and windy. Some intermittent precipitation. The snow line probably below 1000 meters.

Tuesday

Morose (Somber, morose, gloomy, dismal, sullen) with intermittent rain, more continuous and intense in the Alps. The snow line probably close to the plain.

That’s LifeStyle 74 Weather.



