LifeStyle 74 weather…

High Barometric pressure extends from the Azores to the Black Sea. It will favorably determine our weather through tomorrow. From Saturday, disturbed Westerly weather will take its place.

Thursday

Stratus Clouds on the plain up to near 800 meters, partly dissipating this afternoon. Mostly Sunny above and elsewhere. Max Temps +1 under the stratus, + 6 in Central Valais. + 6 at 2000 meters elevation. Mild with good visibility in the mountains.

Friday

Foggy on the Plateau up to near 700 meters, dissipating. Sunny above. Some clouds arriving by evening. Minimum temp at dawn -3 C. Max afternoon temp 4 C. on the plain, 6 in Valais, +4 at 2000 meters.

Saturday

Often cloudy with some light rain North of the Alps. The snow line near 1400 meters. Mostly Sunny and dry in Valais. Max Temp 6 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny in the Jura and PreAlps. Quite sunny in the alps. Some rain 2nd half of the day. The snow line near 1400 meters. Westerly winds strengthening. Max Temps 6 to 9 C.

Monday

Cloudy with intermittent precipitation. The snow line lowering to 700 meters. W winds, sometimes strong. Max Temp 7 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some Showers, more frequent in the PreAlps. Some sunrays on the plain. The snow line between 600 and 1000 meters.

