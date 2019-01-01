EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Calm weather yet today. But Westerly conditions beginning tomorrow will bring unstable, windy, milder weather for several days.

Friday
Foggy on the Plateau, locally freezing fog this morningâ€¦ the upper limit between 600 and 700 metersâ€¦ largely dissipating during the day. Sunny above and elsewhere. Clouds arriving from the NW this afternoon. Some light rain tonight. Snow above 1500 meters. Max Temp. +5.   At 2000 meters, the temperature lowering to about +1 C.   SW winds in the mountains, becoming moderate. Good visibility.

Saturday
Often cloudy. Some light precipitation North of the Alps. The snow line near 1400 meters. Quite sunny and dry in Valais. Minimum temps at dawn : +3 on the plain. -2 in Valais. Max afternoon temps 7 to 10 C., 0 at 2000 meters.

Sunday
Partly Sunny on the Jura and PreAlps. Quite Sunny in the Alps. Becoming cloudier 2nd half of the day, with a little rain. Snow above 1800 meters. Max Temps 7 to 10 C. Westerly winds strengthening.

Monday
Cloudy. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. Perhaps a clap of thunder. The snow line lowering to 800 meters. Max Temps 6 to 9 C. Westerly winds, sometime strong.

Tuesday
Cloudy with showers in the morning. The snow line near 800 meters. Becoming sunnier and generally dry by afternoon. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Wednesday
Often cloudy and windy with showers. A few sunrays.

Thursday
Variable Westerly weather with precipitation at times.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 5 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.