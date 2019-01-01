LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Calm weather yet today. But Westerly conditions beginning tomorrow will bring unstable, windy, milder weather for several days.

Friday

Foggy on the Plateau, locally freezing fog this morningâ€¦ the upper limit between 600 and 700 metersâ€¦ largely dissipating during the day. Sunny above and elsewhere. Clouds arriving from the NW this afternoon. Some light rain tonight. Snow above 1500 meters. Max Temp. +5. At 2000 meters, the temperature lowering to about +1 C. SW winds in the mountains, becoming moderate. Good visibility.

Saturday

Often cloudy. Some light precipitation North of the Alps. The snow line near 1400 meters. Quite sunny and dry in Valais. Minimum temps at dawn : +3 on the plain. -2 in Valais. Max afternoon temps 7 to 10 C., 0 at 2000 meters.

Sunday

Partly Sunny on the Jura and PreAlps. Quite Sunny in the Alps. Becoming cloudier 2nd half of the day, with a little rain. Snow above 1800 meters. Max Temps 7 to 10 C. Westerly winds strengthening.

Monday

Cloudy. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. Perhaps a clap of thunder. The snow line lowering to 800 meters. Max Temps 6 to 9 C. Westerly winds, sometime strong.

Tuesday

Cloudy with showers in the morning. The snow line near 800 meters. Becoming sunnier and generally dry by afternoon. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Wednesday

Often cloudy and windy with showers. A few sunrays.

Thursday

Variable Westerly weather with precipitation at times.