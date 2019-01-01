LifeStyle 74 weather…

Westerly wind conditions will rule our weather much of the week, bringing a series of weather disturbances.

Monday

You’ll need your umbrella today. Mostly cloudy with intermittent rain, more frequent and sometimes continuous this afternoon, especially in the mountains. The snow line near 1000 meters this morning, lowering to 800 meters this evening. Max temps 8 C. on the plain. -5 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous SW winds in the mountains, rotating to the NW this afternoon. Sometimes strong winds on the Plateau and in Ajoie. 20 to 50 cm of snow will fall above 1200 meters across Switzerland and adjacent France. 10 to 20 cm in the Alps.

Tuesday

Residual showers in the morning along the Alps. The snow line near 700 meters. Becoming sunny by mid-day. Minimum Temp +1 C. Max Temps 5 to 6 C. In the mountains, warming from -10 to +1 or 2 C. 1 to 5 cm of snow should fall above 800 meters. 5 to 15 cm above 600 meters north of the Alps and in Grison.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Rain arriving by late morning. The snow line near 2000 meters at first, plunging to near 700 meters by evening, 600 meters overnight. Max Temp 7 C.

Thursday

Cloudy. Snow falling at near 500 meters at first, then rising to near 1000 meters. Max Temp 5. The snow line remaining at low elevations in Valais. +2 C.

Friday

Frequent rain on the plain. The snow line rising to near 1300 meters in the West. 1400 to 1700 meters in the East. Strong Westerly winds possible. Max Temps 3 to 8 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Variable weather conditions. Windy, and rainy at times.

