LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Clouds clearing. Becoming quite sunny today. Max Temp 6 C. on the plain. +2 at 2000 meters. Strong NW winds in the mountains, weakening by afternoon. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday

Clouds arriving. Some precipitation in the afternoon, beginning in the West. The snow line rapidly lowering from 1200 down to 700 meters. Minimum temp at dawn -3, Maximum +7 on the plain. -2 at 2000 meters. SW winds becoming moderate by afternoon. Becoming strong in the mountains.

Thursday

A few sunrays at first. Then very cloudy. Snow at low elevations, rising to near 1000 meters. Max Temp +5. Snow remaining at low elevations in Valais. +2.

Friday

Very cloudy. Frequent precipitation, locally abundant. The snow line rising to around 800 meters, lower in Valais. Strong to gale force Westerly winds. Highs 3 to 7 C.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Precipitation gradually diminishing. Snow above 800 meters. Windy. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Sunday

Variable weather. Windy with a little rain. Mild temps.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Generally dry and mild.

That’s LifeStyle 74 Radio weather… comprehensive, accurate, reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

LifeStyle 74 is operated by RADIO 74 SUISSE and SANTE TOTALE of France, not-for-profit associations, dependent on your generosity to keep going. In Switzerland all donations are made through the Home and Family Life Association.

The annual “Fun---Ding” (funding) campaign continues all this week, and we appeal to listeners to be so kind as to send donations to help liquidate the remaining operating debt for this year, about 48,000 Euros, and help the radio station get ahead for 2020. Donations of any amount are needed and welcome now.

Ring up LifeStyle 74 radio to announce your decision, and better yet determine that you will send a donation each month over the coming year. Ask your banker to do this for you.

In Switzerland, please ring on 022 501 78 65.

In France, 045 043 74 74.

The LifeStyle 74 team thank you!