LifeStyle 74 weather…

A series of active weather disturbances will cross Switzerland over coming days, beginning today.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Precipitation beginning by mid-morning along the Jura, spreading eastward. The snow line between 600 and 900 meters, sometimes lower in the Rhone valley. 5 to 10 cm of snow expected above 1000 meters. Max temp 4 C. on the plain. At 2000 meters lowering from +2 to -5 C. Moderate SW winds on the plain this afternoon. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Often cloudy at first with some showers, more numerous along the PreAlps. Sunrays penetrating the overcast. Quite sunny in Valais. Cloudier again by afternoon. Precipitation by evening, beginning along the Jura. The snow line rising to 1000 meters overnight North of the alps. 600 meters in central Valais. Temperatures : minimum of 0 to +2 at dawn. Maximum 7 by afternoon. 4 in Valais. SW winds arising on the Plateau towards end of the day, becoming strong overnight. In the mountains moderate W winds, becoming strong by evening. Temps at 2000 meters rising from -10 to -4 C.

Friday

Very cloudy. Frequent precipitation. Abundant in the Jura and Alps. The snow line between 1000 and 1200 meters North of the Alps, perhaps lowering to 800 meters by evening. Remaining at low elevations in Valais. Strong to gale forece W winds. Max Temps 6 to 9 C. on the Plateau. 4 in Valais.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Precipitation progressively diminishing. The snow line between 800 and 1100 meters. Some sunrays by afternoon. Strong to tempestuous W winds. Highs 8 to 11 C. on the Plateau, 6 in Valais.

Sunday

Cloudy at first. Becoming quite sunny in all areas. Mild. Highs 8 to 11 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Morning gray on the Plateau, otherwise sunny and mild, especially in the mountains. Foehn winds probable in the alps.

