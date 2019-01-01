LifeStyle 74 weather…

Westerly wind conditions are established from the Atlantic to the Alps, blowing a series of increasingly active weather disturbances towards Switzerland and adjacent France.

Thursday

Cloudy this morning with a few showers, mainly along the Jura and PreAlps. Then sunnier. Clouds arriving again with precipitation this evening from the West. The snow line at low elevations, then rising to 1000 tonight North of the Alps. Max Temp 6 C. -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds on the plain tonight. Becoming strong to tempestuous in the Mountains.

Friday

Thick clouds with frequent precipitation, abundant along the Jura and Alps. The snow line between 800 and 1200 meters North of the Alps, lowering to 600 meters during the afternoon. Minimum temp at dawn +2 C. Warming to 6 by afternoon. -6 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong SW winds on the Plateau. Strong to tempestuous in the Mountains. 20 to 50 cm of snow expected above 800 meters. Very strong winds.

Saturday

Precipitation gradually diminishing. The snow line between 1000 and 1800 meters. Brief sunrays possible on the Plain during the afternoon. Strong to gale force W winds. Max temps 8 to 11 C. on the Plateau. 6 in Valais.

Sunday

Cloudy at first with a few rain drops. Then sunnier. Continued strong to very strong SW winds in the mountains. Highs 8 to 11 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Morning Gray on the Plateau, otherwise quite sunny and quite mild. Probably Foehn winds in the Alps. 9 C.

Wednesday

Some morning gray on the Plateau. Otherwise partly sunny and generally dry. Continued mild temps.

That’s LifeStyle 74 Radio weather… comprehensive, accurate, reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

