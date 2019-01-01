A strong Westerly current is established from the Atlantic to the Alps, conveying a series of wintery weather disturbances over the next two days. Windy, mild Foehn conditions expected next week.

Friday

Blizzard conditions this morning down to low elevations. Frequent precipitation this morning, abundant in the Jura and Alps. The snow line lowering from 900 to 600 meters. Snow flurries this afternoon and perhaps a clap of thunder or some fine hail. In Valais, continued snow down to the plain. Max temp 5 C. on the Plateau, 2 in Valais. -6 at 2000 meters. Strong, sometimes strong, gusty SW winds on the Plateau. Strong to Tempestuous W winds in the mountains. 20 to 30 cm of snow falling today above 800 meters. 30 to 50 cm expected above 1500 meters. The strong winds will whip the snow into snow drifts, making driving conditions treacherous in the mountains today.

Saturday

Intermittent precipitation at first, the snow line between 1000 and 1600 meters. Then development of sunrays on the plain by afternoon. Strong to gale force W winds. Minimum temp at dawn, +2, warming to 6 to 9 C. -4 at 2000 meters. An additional 15 to 30 cm of snow falling above 1500 to 1800 meters. Drifting snow and very dangerous ski conditions with a high risk of avalanches.

Sunday

Cloudy at first with some rain drops. Snow above 1800 meters. The sunnier on the Plateau, quite sunny in the alps. Continued strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains. Max Temps 8 to 11 C.

Monday

Morning gray on the Plateau, otherwise mostly sunny and mild, but cloudier along the Jura. Probably Foehn winds in the Alps. 9 C. up to 12 in Foehn areas.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Some morning gray on the Plateau, otherwise mostly sunny. Probably Foehn winds in the alps. Highs 7 on the plain, 13 in Foehn areas.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather… comprehensive, accurate, reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

_________________________

The annual “Fun---Ding” (funding) campaign continues until the radio station books are balanced for 2019…yet needed about 41,000 Euros in donations… and until it’s certain the radio has adequate funding to operate through end of 2020.

Your help, your donations are vital to the survival of this community service. We suggest 1 Franc, or 1 euro per day, over the coming year.

Why not ask your banker to set up a standing order?

Or call and ask the radio station to mail you 12 BV bulletins de versement.

Ring up LifeStyle 74 radio to reveal your decision to help bear some of the financial load. Many many thanks!

In Switzerland, please ring on 022 501 78 65.

In France, 045 043 74 74.