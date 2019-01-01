LifeStyle 74 weather…

Monday

Fog over the Plateau this morning, especially at the foot of the Jura. Elsewhere, quite sunny this morning. Cloudier this afternoon and evening. Precipitation in the Simplon, 1 to 5 cm of snow there above about 1400 meters. Maximum temp 9 on the Plateau, 13 in the Rhone Valley. +8 in the mountains. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, becoming strong to gale force. In the mountains, strong SW winds, becoming tempestuous this afternoon.

Tuesday

North of the Alps, only partly sunny. Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Precipitation in the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1700 meters. Max Temp 8 on the plain, up to 14 in valleys effected by gale force Foehn winds, which should weaken during the afternoon. +6 at 2000 meters elevation. 30 to 50 cm of snow expected in Simplon, Binntal and the Conches Valley. 10 to 30 cm on the ridges of the Valaisannes Alps.

Wednesday

Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Partly sunny elsewhere, but cloudier along the Jura. Snow on the Valaisanne Alps. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Max Temps 8 on the plain. Up to 13 in Valais.

Thursday

Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Otherwise sunny. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Highs 8 on the Plain. Up to 13 in Valais.

Friday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line near 1500 to 2000 meters. Continued mild due to Foehn winds in Alpine Valleys. Max Temps 6 on the plain, 11 in Valais.



