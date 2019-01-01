LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Partly Sunny today. Skies covered with precipitation over ridges of the Valaisannes Alps. The snow line rising from 1600 to 2000 meters. Max Temps 10 on the plain, up to 15 in valleys effected by Foehn winds. Tempestuous Foehn in the Chablais and in the mountains, weakening this afternoon. High of +6 at 2000 meters. 30 to 50 cm of fresh snow expected to fall in the Simplon region, Binntal and Conches valley. 10 to 20 cm on ridges of the Valaisannes Alps.

Wednesday

Morning Fog on the Plateau. Otherwise Partly sunny. Numerous clouds. A few rain drops in the morning along the Jura. Snow on the Valaisanne Alps above 1800 to 2000 meters. 10 to 20 cm of fresh snow above 2000 meters. Minimum temp on the Plain 5. Maximum 9, up to 12 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Morning Fog on the Plateau. But Nice sunny periods elsewhere. Max Temps 8 on the plain. 13 in Valais. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys.

Friday

Cloudy with precipitation. The snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Continued mild with Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Highs 6 on the plain. 11 in Valais.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Cloudy. Some rain at times. The snow line lowering to near 1100-1200 meters. 7 C. As low as 1000 meters Monday.

