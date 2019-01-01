LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Cloudy this morning with perhaps a few sprinkles along the Jura and around Lake Leman, and in Valais. Snow above 2000 meters. Partly sunny this afternoon. Max Temps 10 on the Plain, up to 15 in strong Foehn wind areas, though the winds will subside. +4 at 2000 meters elevation. 5 to 15 cm expected to fall above 2000 meters.

Thursday

Fog patches in the morning on the Plateau, otherwise Partly Sunny. Some precipitation in the Valaisanne Alps, snow above 1600 meters. Min Temp 4 at dawn, Maximum 9 in the afternoon, up to 13 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters with moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Very cloudy. Rainy. The snow line at 2000 meters, lowering to 1200 meters. Foehn winds in the Alps. Max Temp 6. 13 in Valais.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain on the plain. Snow above 1000 meters. 7 C.

Sunday

Cloudy with rain. The snow line near 1200 meters. Windy. High of 8.

Monday & Tuesday

Cloudy with perhaps some rain. Milder temps.

