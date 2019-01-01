LifeStyle 74 weather…

A very active weather front will arrive beginning this evening, dropping lots of rain and snow on Switzerland as it passes on Friday, followed by cooler air.

Thursday

Numerous Fog Patches on the Plateau this morning, up to near 600 meters. Otherwise quite sunny today. Max Temps 8 on the plain. Up to 13 in mountain valleys affected by Foehn winds, which will strengthen to gale force by tonight.

+4 at 2000 meters elevation.

Friday

Mostly Very Cloudy. Precipitation beginning by late morning along the Jura, then spreading eastward, reaching Valais by this evening. Rain all day along ridges of the Valaisannes Alps. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1000 meters by late afternoon. Max Temps 8 on the plain. Up to 14 in Foehn affected valleys. Temps dropping from +3 to -4 up at 2000 meters elevation. 15 to 25 cm of new snow falling above 2000 meters, as much as 50 to 70 cm in the Simplon region.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Some sunny periods, but also some rain. The snow between 1000 and 1300 meters. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Sunday

Mostly Very Cloudy. Frequent rain. The snow line lowering from 1100 down to 900 meters. Windy. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Some precipitation at times, especially in the Alps. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve)

Often cloudy with some precipitation at times.

Wednesday (Christmas Day)

Becoming Partly Sunny and general dry. Milder.

