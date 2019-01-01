LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A South to SouthWest air current at altitude will convey a series of weather disturbances to the NW Alps over coming days, with some very strong winds.

Friday

Cloudy. Rain beginning late this morning on the Jura, extending eastward across the country. Continuous precipitation this morning in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line at 2000 meters, lowering to 1200 meters by late afternoon. Tempestuous Foehn winds this morning, pivoting to the SW on the Plateau as the cold front passes. Winds diminishing this evening. Maximum Temps: 8, up to 16 in Foehn effect areas. +3 at 2000 meters elevation, lowering to -3 C. 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow falling above 2000 meters, as much as 50 to 70 cm of snow in the Simplon region.

Saturday

Partly Sunny in the Alps. Remaining cloudier North of the Alps. Rain arriving from the West by evening. The snow line between 1000 and 1300 meters. Minimum temp at dawn 3 C. Warming to 8 C. - 3 up at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate to strong in the mountains. 3 to 5 cm of snow expected in the Alps above 1500 meters.

Sunday

Very cloudy. Frequent precipitation, abundant in the Mt. Blanc area west of the Alps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Strong to Tempestuous W winds. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Monday & Tuesday (Christmas Eve)

Very Cloudy. Precipitation at times, especially in the Alps. The snow line near 800 to 900 meters. Highs near 7 to 9 C.

Wednesday (Christmas Day)

Becoming Partly Sunny and generally dry.

Thursday (Boxing Day)

Stratus patches and Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Sunny in the Alps and in Valais.

