LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A strong westerly air current will blow across Switzerland through Tuesday with rain at times. Weather should calm on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Weather fronts

Monday

Skies covered. Maybe a few sunrays along the Jura. Sporadic precipitation on the plain, locally abundant in the mountains. The snow line near 900 meters. Max temp 7 on the plain with moderate to strong W winds on the Plateau. High of -5 at 2000 meters with strong to gale force winds. 20 to 30 cm of snow expected above 1000 meters. Drifting snow in places.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve)

Often very cloudy with rain. Frequent snow in the Alps, the snow line temporarily climbing to 1600 to 2000 meters. 10 to 30 cm of snow expected to accumulate above 1800 meters, up to 30 to 50 cm in the western Valaisanne Alps. The snow will drift in the strong SW winds. Temp +2 at 2000 meters elevation. On the plain, minimum temp at dawn 3 C. 10 by afternoon. SW winds, sometimes moderate.

Wednesday (Christmas Day)

Partly Sunny, even Partly Sunny around Lake Leman. Mostly sunny in Valais. Max Temp 9 C.

Thursday (Boxing Day)

Partly Sunny with rare showers. Max temp 7 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some precipitation possible, mainly in the Prealps. Snow above about 1200 meters. 7 C.

Saturday

Proabably Partly Sunny and dry.

