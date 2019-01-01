LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday, December 24th, Christmas Eve

It’s an umbrella day. Frequent rain today until mid-day. Weather improving from this afternoon along the Jura and on the Plateau, by late afternoon in the Alps, PreAlps and Eastern Switzerland. The snow line climbing to 2200 meters north of the Alps, then lowering to around 1000 meters as the precipitation stops this afternoon. A few sunrays at the foot of the Jura. The snow line remaining near 1000 meters all day in Valais. Max Temps 9 on the plain. 6 in Valais. Strong SW winds. +2 at 2000 meters, cooling to -2 C during the day. Strong to tempestuous W winds over mountain ridges. 5 to 15 cm of snow falling above 1800 meters, up to 20 to 30 cm of snow in the Western Alps.

Note: the Avalanche Hazzard remains extremely high today in the Western Alps, 4 on a scale of 5, notably in the Haute Savoie, Savoie, Isere, and in Valais.

Tomorrow Wednesday (Christmas Day)

Partly Sunny skies, quite sunny around Lake Leman, and mostly sunny in Valais. Perhaps some lingering snow flurries in the morning above 1000 meters along the PreAlps. Minimun temperature at dawn +5 C. +2 in Valais. Afternoon highs 10 on the plain, 8 in Valais. Moderate SW winds in the morning. In the mountains, in the morning, NW winds remaining strong to tempestuous over ridges. -5 at 2000 meters, warming to -2 C.

Thursday (Boxing Day)

Morning Fog on the Plateau. Otherwise, Partly Sunny on the plain, quite sunny in the Alps. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Probably some precipitation, especially over higher ground. The snow line near 1300 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

