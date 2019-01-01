Calm weather now through tomorrow. Maybe cloudier Friday. But then probably sunnier at the weekend.

Wednesday, Christmas Day

Sunny in Valais. Partly cloudy north of the Alps. Chance of some showers this morning, brightening a little this afternoon. The snow line lowering from 1200 to 800 meters. Max Temp 9 on the plain. SW winds diminishing. -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate NW winds in the mountains, strong at high elevations. 2 to 5 cm of snow expected north of the Prealps and the Bernese mountains.

Thursday, Boxing Day

Some Fog patches on the Plateau in the morning, otherwise Partly Sunny. Passing clouds by afternoon at middle and high elevations, augmenting from the West. Quite Sunny in Valais. Max Temps 6 on the plain. +2 at 2000 meters elevation with weak to moderate W winds, strengthening during the day.

Friday

Skies covered. Some precipitation, mainly over higher ground. The snow line near 1300 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Saturday

Cloudy at first. Becoming Quite Sunny. Patches of Stratus and tendency of Bise NE winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 7.

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday

Forecast uncertain. Probably stable conditions. Quite sunny. Maybe some Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temps near 6 C.

That's the Christmas edition of LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦ comprehensive, accurate, reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

Ring up the station if youâ€™d like to chat with someone. Weâ€™re here with time on our hands. In Switzerland 022 501 78 65. In France 045 043 74 74.

The LifeStyle 74 team wish you a very Merry Christmas!