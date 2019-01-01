LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Fog patches or stratus this Thursday morning on the Plateau. Otherwise skies cloudy north of the Alps. Quite sunny yet in Valais, then clouds increasingly dense. Precipitation beginning towards evening. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temps 6 on the Plain. +2 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds, becoming moderate this evening. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Skies covered. Intermittent rain on the plain. Snow above 1300 meters. Max Temp 6 C, -2 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains. 5 - 20 cm of snow expected above 1300 meters.

Saturday

Cloudy at first. Then becoming quite sunny. Patches of Stratus and tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. High 6 C.

Sunday

Mostly Sunny, despite some high passing clouds. Very mild in the middle mountains. Stratus covering the Plateau up to near 900 meters, dissipating only regionally. Max Temp 5 C.

Monday

Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, perhaps dissipating locally. Generally sunny and mild in the mountains. Max temp 5 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Grey on the Plateau. Mostly Sunny and mild in the mountains.

