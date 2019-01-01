LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

An active weather front is crossing our region today, ahead of several days of drier and milder air.

Friday

Cloudy today. Frequent precipitation this morning. Rain on the plain ending this afternoon, followed by cessation of snow in the mountains. The snow line between 800 and 1000 meters at first, rising to 1200 meters. Max Temps 5 to 7 C. SW winds on the plain, sometimes moderate this morning. Max Temp -2 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong NW winds. 20 to 40 cm of fresh snow is expected to accumulate above 1200 meters.

Saturday
Frequent Stratus clouds on the plateau below 1000 to 1300 meters. Above and elsewhere, mostly sunny. Minimum temp at dawn -5 to +2 C. on the plain, near 0 in Valais. Max afternoon temps 6 to 8 C. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, moderate to strong N winds. Max temps at 2000 meters warming from 0 to +4 C.

Sunday
Sunny, despite some high passing clouds. Mild in the middle mountains. On the Plateau, frequent Stratus up to near 900 meters, only partly dissipating in places by afternoon. Max temp 3 under the gray. Otherwise 5 to 7 C.

Monday
Generally Sunny and mild in the mountains. Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters could locally dissipate by afternoon. Max Temp 3 under the gray. Up to 7 C. above.

Tuesday
Morning gray on the Plateau.   But quite sunny in the Alps and in Valais. Mild temperatures in the mountains. Up to 7 C. but no more than 3 under the gray.

Wednesday & Thursday
Quite sunny and mild in the mountains. Morning gray on the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, comprehensive, accurate, reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

