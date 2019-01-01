LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful High Pressure system extends from the Iberic Peninisula to Poland, passing by the Alps. It will determine our weather over coming days.

Monday

Patches of Stratus Clouds on the Plateau up to near 900 meters today, partly dissipating by afternoon. Max temps 2 on the plain, up to 5 in the Rhone valley and in Ajoie. Moderate NW winds in the mountains. +5 at 2000 meters.

Tuesday

Fog, Freezing fog or Stratus on the Plateau, the summit between 600 and 800 meters. Otherwise mostly sunny with some high clouds. Minimum temp at dawn -2 to +2 on the plateau under the stratus. -3 to -5 elsewhere. Max temp 4 C. Mild in the mountains. + 5 at 2000 meters elevation.

Wednesday

Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters, partly dissipating during the afternoon. Mostly Sunny elsewhere. Max Temp 4 C. Continued mild in the mountains.

Thursday

Stratus on the Plateau, partly dissipating by afternoon. Otherwise quite sunny with passing clouds. Max Temp 4 C. A bit cooler in the mountains.

Friday

Gray on the Plateau. Quite sunny elsewhere. High around 4 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Gray on the Plateau, especially in the morning. Sunny above and elsewhere.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather, Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

