LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric pressure over Europe will positively favor weather in the Alps for at least a week.

Tuesday

Sunny with high passing clouds. But numerous patches of Stratus on the Plateau up to near 700 meters, partly dissipating this afternoon. Max Temp 4 C. + 5 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday (New Years Day)

Mostly Sunny. Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 meters, dissipating by afternoon. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. Mild in the mountains. +5 at 2000 meters.

Thursday

Quite Sunny, with passing clouds, sometimes thick. Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, partly dissipating by afternoon. Cooler in the mountains.

Friday

Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, otherwise Quite Sunny. Highs 4 to 6 C.

Saturday

Stratus on the Plateau, partly dissipating by afternoon. Sunny above. Hisghs 3 to 5 C.

Sunday & Monday

Frequent Stratus on the Plateau. Sunny above and elsewhere.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

And thank you for your donations, much needed and appreciated, to keep this community service radio network on the air broadcasting in your area.

Itâ€™s convenient to donate. Learn how here on our website.