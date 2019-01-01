LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful High Pressure system from Spain to Poland, will continue to bring stable weather to the Northwest Alps for several more days.

Thursday

Fog on the Plateau below about 700 meters, partly dissipating by afternoon. Then sunnier, as elsewhere all day. Cloudier from the SW by evening. Low temps at dawn -2 on the Plateau, +1 around Lake Leman, -5 in Valais. Afternoon high +4 on the plain. +1 at 2000 meters. SW winds, moderate in the mountains.

Friday

Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Otherwise Partly Sunny. Maybe some rain towards evening from the Jura to the PreAlps. Snow above about 1500 meters. Minimum temps at dawn 0 to -1, -3 in Valais. Afternoon high, 7 C. Only -1 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds, sometimes strong in the Alps.

Saturday

Numerous low clouds from the Jura to the PreAlps. Some precipitation yet possible along the PreAlps. Snow above about 1200 meters. Sunny in the Alps. Max Temp 7 C.

Sunday & Monday

Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau, the upper limits between 1000 and 1500 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High 2 to 6 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Mild Westerly weather. Some showers possible. Windy on Wednesday.



Thatâ€™s LifeStlyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.