LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful High Pressure system from Spain to Poland, will continue to bring stable weather to the Northwest Alps, except for a minor weather disturbance Friday and Saturday morning.

Thursday

Fog on the Plateau below about 700 to 800 meters, partly dissipating by afternoon. Then sunnier, as elsewhere all day. Cloudier from the SW by evening. Afternoon maximum temperatures: +2 to b on the plain. 0 at 2000 meters. SW winds 2nd half of the day, moderate in the mountains.

Friday

Morning Fog patches on the Plateau. Otherwise Partly Sunny. Some rain towards evening. Snow above about 1500 meters. Minimum temps at dawn 0 to -3. Afternoon high, 7 C. Only -1 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate SW winds, sometimes strong NW in the Alps.

Saturday

Numerous low clouds from the Jura to the PreAlps. Some precipitation yet possible along the PreAlps. Snow above about 1200 meters. Sunny in the Alps. Max Temp 7 C.

Sunday & Monday

Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau, the upper limits between 1000 and 1500 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High 2 to 6 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Mild Westerly weather. Some showers possible. Windy on Wednesday.



