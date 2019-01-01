A powerful High Pressure system extends from Spain to the Black Sea, and covers the Alps, favorably determining our weather much of next week. But a weak weather front will bring some precipitation Friday and Saturday morning.

Friday

Some morning Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, otherwise Partly Sunny. Light rain arriving along the Jura and PreAlps this evening. The snow line between 1200 and 1400 meters. Max Temps 7 C. on the Plain with weak to moderate SW winds. High of +4 up at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to Strong W winds.

Saturday

Numerous low clouds along the Jura and PreAlps with some light precipitation still possible along the PreAlps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Some sunrays developing during the day. Quite sunny in Valais. Minimum temp at dawn +3 C. Maximum 7 on the plain, -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Winds on the plain shifting from weak SW, to light NE Bise winds. Moderate N in the mountains. 1 to 5 cm of fresh snow should fall above 1500 meters.

Sunday

Tenacious Stratus North of the Alps up to between 1300 and 1500 meters elevation. Sunny above and elsewhere. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 5 C.

Monday

Continued tenacious Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Highs 2 to 5 C.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain possible. Snow above 1500 meters. Highs around 6 C.



Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦ Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by Meteo Suisse.

While here on our website, thank you for making a generous donation towards the upkeep of this radio network which costs about 25,000 CHF per month to operate. The LifeStyle 74 team thank you and wish you a Happy New Year.