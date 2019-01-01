LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful High Pressure system continues to stretch from Spain to the Alps, and will determine our weather all week. But a weak weather front will cross the Alps Tuesday.

Monday

Freezing Fog on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, largely dissipating by afternoon. Elsewhere, beautiful sunny weather today. Max temps 2 to 6, depending on cloud cover. +3 at 2000 meters elevation. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak to moderate NE winds this morning, becoming westerly this evening.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny on the Plateau. But often cloudy along the Jura with a few rain drops to the North. The snow line between 1000 and 1200 meters. Otherwise, Sunny in the Alps and in Valais. Minimum temps at dawn -2 to +1, -3 in Valais. Max afternoon temperature +5 C. -3 to 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate W to NW winds in the mountains, turning to the N, sometimes strong in the high mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Quite Sunny, but cloudier along the Jura. Fog Patches on the Plateau up to between 600 and 800 meters. Max Temp 6 C. Mild in the mountains.

At the Weekend, Saturday and Sunday

Foggy on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Mild in the mountains.

