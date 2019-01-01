LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A powerful and tenacious High Pressure system remains in place from Spain to the Alps. But a series of minor weather disturbances will invade our region beginning today, bringing some clouds.

Tuesday

Freezing Fog patches on the Plateau up to near 600 meters this morning. Caution drivers! Youâ€™ll find black iceâ€¦ unexpected slippery roadsâ€¦ in places. Generally dry in the Jura and Partly Sunny on the Plateau and the PreAlps. Becoming quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Max Temp around 6 C. -1 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate W-NW winds in the mountains, sometimes strong in the high mountains.

Wednesday

Some morning gray on the Plateau, otherwise quite sunny, but with significant passing clouds at times. Sunny in Valais. Minimum temp at dawn: -4 to -1 C. Afternoon high : 5 C. +3 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate N winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Some morning Fog patches north of the Alps, otherwise quite sunny. Cloudier along the Jura with some rain drops possible. Sunny in Valais. High of 6 C.

Friday

Probably about the same, but not yet certain.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Morning Fog on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny ! Max temp 6 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

