LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

That Powerful High Pressure system extending from Spain to the Alps will continue to give us stable weather over the next week, except weakening enough Thursday to allow the passage of a weak warm front.

Wednesday

Patches of freezing fog on the Plateau up to between 600 and 700 meters. Otherwise quite sunny this morning. Passing clouds this afternoon, especially along the Jura arc. Sunny in the Alps and PreAlps, with a few clouds. Max Temp 6 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Moderate N winds in the mountains, weakening during the day.

Thursday

Some morning Fog on the Plateau. Mostly sunny elsewhere. Cloudier along the Jura with a few sprinkles of rain 2nd half of the day. Minimum temp at dawn -2 in the Rhone Valley, +1 on the Plateau, 7 in Ajoie. Max Temp 6 to 8 C. Up to 12 in Ajoie. + 4 at 2000 meters. SW winds becoming moderate 2nd half of the day. Moderate to strong SW in the mountains.

Friday

Light rain in the morning north of the Alps, the snow line at 1000 meters, locally 700 meters. Dry by afternoon with some nice sunrays. Max Temp 6 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Fog patches on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Highs of 5 to 6 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Foggy on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny days. A few clouds North of the Alps. Max Temp near 5 C.

