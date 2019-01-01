Dry, stable weather during the coming 7 days, except for a weak weather disturbance arriving Thursday evening and Friday morning..

Thursday

Some Fog Patches on the Plateau, otherwise mostly sunny this morning. Clouds arriving this afternoon with some light precipitation along the Jura, spreading east towards the PreAlps overnight. The snow line between 1200 and 1400 meters. Max Temps 6 to 10 C. +5 at 2000 meters. Light SW winds possible on the Plateau this afternoon, moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Often cloudy North of the Alps with some precipitation, mainly in the morning. Snow above 1200 to 1400 meters, locally lower. Expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to fall on the Eastern slopes of the Chablais Alps. 2 to 5 cm on slopes North of the Bern Alps. 0 to 2 cm in other areas of the Alps above 1300 meters.

Quite sunny and drier in Valais. Minimum temp at dawn +3. Max afternoon temp 8. -4 at 2000 meters. SW winds becoming moderate on the Plain. Moderate to strong SW in the mountains.

Saturday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Otherwise sunny. Highs 5 to 7 C.

Sunday & Monday

Sunny ! Except Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, up to near 700 to 800 meters. Highs 5 to 7 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Morning Fog on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny!

LifeStyle 74 weather… Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable… produced by Meteo Suisse.

