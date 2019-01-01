LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday, January 10th

Following the wind and rain which crossed our region overnight, Barometric Pressure is rising again. Expect stable, dry weather through at least next Thursday.



Some widely scattered showers yet this morning along the Jura and PreAlps.

1 to 3 cm of snow expected above 1200 meters. Otherwise dry today with sunrays breaking through on the Plateau. Sunny all day in Valais and in the East. Max Temps 7 to 9 C. -2 to -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds this morning, calming this afternoon. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains, attenuating this afternoon.

Saturday

Stratus on the Plateau, sometimes tenacious, up to near 1000 meters Sunny elsewhere. Low temp at dawn -2 to +1. Warming to 5 to 7 by afternoon. -4 to +2 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NE winds in the mountains with Good visibility.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Fog on the Plateau up to near 700 meters. Mostly Sunny elsewhere. Highs 4 to 9 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather, produced in French by Meteo Suisse. We convert it to English, broadcast it, and prominently post it on our website.

