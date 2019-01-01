LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric Pressure extends from Spain to the Black Sea, and will continue to bring stable weather to the Alps through at least Wednesday.

Monday

Partly Sunny along the Jura and the Plateau. Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in the PreAlps. Some morning Fog Patches on the Plateau. Max Temps 4 to 7 C. 0 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Fog Patches on the Plateau up to near 600 meters. Quite Sunny elsewhere, except cloudier at times along the Jura. Min. Temp at Dawn -1 C -4 in Valais. Max afternoon temps 7 to 9 C. 0 to -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau at times.

Wednesday

Morning Fog Patches on the Plateau up to near 600 meters. Otherwise Sunny. Max Temp 6 C.

Thursday

Sunny, except some Fog Patches up to near 700 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Some light rain. The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters. 6 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly to Mostly Sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau. Cooler from Sunday.



