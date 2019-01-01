EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric Pressure extends from Spain to the Black Sea, and will continue to bring stable weather to the Alps through at least Wednesday.

Monday
Partly Sunny along the Jura and the Plateau. Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in the PreAlps. Some morning Fog Patches on the Plateau. Max Temps 4 to 7 C.    0 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday
Fog Patches on the Plateau up to near 600 meters. Quite Sunny elsewhere, except cloudier at times along the Jura. Min. Temp at Dawn -1 C   -4 in Valais. Max afternoon temps 7 to 9 C. 0 to -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau at times.

Wednesday
Morning Fog Patches on the Plateau up to near 600 meters. Otherwise Sunny. Max Temp 6 C.

Thursday
Sunny, except some Fog Patches up to near 700 meters. Max Temp 6 C.

Friday
Cloudy. Some light rain. The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters. 6 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly to Mostly Sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau. Cooler from Sunday.

LifeStyle 74 Weather is produced by Meteo Suiss.

This Wednesday, LifeStyle 74 must pay its quarterly DAB+ transmission fees of 25,000 CHF. Listeners have so far donated only about 2,000. Your financial support is urgent needed immediately. We thank you for doing all you can do, modest, moderate, major, or monumental in size! No donation is too small or too large. Details on how to donate here at our website.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.