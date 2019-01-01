LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Some Morning Fog Patches on the Plateau this morning up to near 600 meters. Otherwise quite sunny, though cloudy at times along the Jura. Max Temps 6 to 10 C. 0 to +4 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate. Moderate to Strong in the mountains.

Wednesday

Morning Fog in places on the Plateau up to near 600 meters, partly dissipating by afternoon. Otherwise sunny. Cloudier towards evening. Minimum temperatures at dawn 0 to -4 C. Afternoon highs 7 to 10 C. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Moderate to Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

A few morning Fog patches on the Plateau up to near 700 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Highs 5 to 8 C.

Friday

Becoming cloudy. Some light precipitation. The snow line lowering from 1500 to near 1200 meters. Max temps 5 to 8 C.

A return to winter weather from Saturday

Variable cloudiness with some showers, especially in the mountains. The snow line as low as 600 meters. Max Temps 4 to 7 C.

Sunday

Variable cloudiness. Perhaps a few snow flurries yet in the mountains. Cold with Bise winds.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Cold with Bise winds on the Plateau.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse.

