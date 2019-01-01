LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Stable weather yet today and tomorrow but a moderately active cold front will cross our country Friday, followed by cold unstable polar air at the weekend.

Wednesday

Fog Patches in places on the Plateau this morning, up to near 600 meters. Max Temps this afternoon 7 to 11 C. Up to 14 in Ajoie. At 2000 meters, temperatures dropping from +5 to 1 C. SW winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate. In the mountains, moderate to strong.

Thursday

Possible morning Fog Patches on the Plateau with a summit near 600 meters. Minimum temperatures at dawn from -3 to +2 C. Max. afternoon temp 8. +2 up at 2000 meters elevation. S-SW winds in the mountains, strengthening during the day.

Friday

Clouds arriving from the West, followed by rain on the Jura by mid-day, extending across Switzerland and the Haute-Savoie by afternoon. The snow line near 1500 meters, lowering to near 800 meters by night, lower in Valais. Max Temp 6. Gusty SW winds. Joran winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Unstable conditions with snow flurries, more frequent in the mountains, especially the PreAlps. Some sunrays on the plain, more so in Central Valais. Max Temp 5 C. Much colder in the mountains. High temp -8 at 2000 meters. Sustained N winds over peaks of the Alps.

Sunday

Cloudy at first with lingering snow flurries in the PreAlps, then dry in all areas. Becoming sunny above 2000 meters by afternoon. Sunrays on the plain. Max Temp 4 C. -10 at 2000 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday

Quite sunny, with cold Bise winds blowing on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Probably Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Sunny elsewhere.

