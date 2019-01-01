LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Mostly Sunny today, except for some Fog Patches on the Plateau. Mild. Max Temps 6 to 9 C. 0 to +3 at 2000 meters elevation. S-SW winds in the mountains, strengthening this evening.

Friday

A change in the weather. Clouds arriving from the West. Precipitation on the Jura towards noon, extending Eastward to cover the entire country by afternoon or evening. The snow line at 1400 meters, lowering to 800 meters by night. 5 to 15 cm of snow will fall during the evening above 1000 meters. Minimum temp at dawn -3 to +2 C. Afternoon Highs 6 to 9 C. 0 at 2000 meters, cooling to -6 C. Weak to moderate SW winds. Gusty Joran possible by evening. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy and wintery. Some snow showers, mainly on the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line between 400 and 500 meters. Some sunrays on the plain, brighter from the West in the afternoon. Max Temp 5 C. Much colder in the mountains. -8 at 2000 meters.

Sunday

Quite Sunny, but partly cloudy north of the Alps. Sunny above 2000 meters. Max Temp 4 C. -10 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong Bise winds, perhaps gale force at the west end of Lake Leman.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Max. temp. 3 C. 5 in Valais. Moderate to Strong Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Probably Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Sunny elsewhere.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny North of the Alps. Sunny in Valais.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather, produced by Meteo Suisse.

