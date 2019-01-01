LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday, January 17th LifeStyle 74's 38th Birthday Today!

A moderately active Cold Front is crossing our area today, followed by several days of glacial polar air with strong Northerly winds.

Friday

Clouds arriving from the West. Precipitation along the Jura beginning around noon, spreading eastward to all of Switzerland by this evening. The snow line near 1400 meters at first, lowering to 800 meters tonight. 5 to 15 cm of snow this evening above 1000 meters. Max temps 6 to 9 C this afternoon. Cooling to -6 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds 2nd half of the day. Gusty Joran winds possible towards evening. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Some light snow at low elevations at dawn. Minimum temps 1 to 3 C. Rapidly becoming sunny on the plain, more slowly North of the Alps. Max Temps 5 to 7 C. -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Bise winds on the Plateau and the Lake Leman area.

Sunday

Quite Sunny. But some high Cirrus clouds. Cold. Max Temp 2 on the Plain. 5 in Valais. -11 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong Bise winds, becoming gale force around Lake Leman.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Max Temp 2 C. Moderate to strong Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Sunny in other areas. Max Temp 2 to 4 C. Less Cold in the mountains.

Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly Sunny days north of the alps. Blue skies in Valais.

Today, LifeStyle 74â€¦ formerly RADIO 74â€¦ is celebrating 38 years of broadcasting, thanking God for His merciful watch-care and providence.

We also thank our listeners, as we renew our commitment to continue providing you with the finest quality programming, to serve the most significant needs of the community.

Thank you for your Birthday Gifts, which will be fully applied towards our operating budget, which is presently about 40,000 behind.

